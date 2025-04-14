Common tick in the Carolinas can cause red meat allergy

CAROLINAS — It’s the time of year when certain types of ticks become active and one type poses a unique threat.

A single bite from the lone star tick can trigger a severe allergy to red meat or pork and doctors told our partners at WSB-TV it can be life-altering.

“It’s amazing how your life can change from one little bite,” Jim Dickerson told WSB-TV.

Jim said he thinks that “one little bite” was from a tick and that it happened during a vacation to Florida. Back home, he passed out while doing yard work.

“My face went numb completely. And I went and looked in the mirror and I was so contorted. I thought I was having a stroke,” Jim recalled.

Doctors diagnosed him with alpha-gal syndrome, which is caused by a bite from the lone star tick.

Patients develop a delayed allergic reaction to red meat. Eating beef, pork or lamb can cause severe hives, difficulty breathing, and a severe drop in blood pressure.

“It was the worst pain I’ve ever experienced,” Jim said.

Dr. Ted Lee is an allergist and has treated dozens of alpha-gal patients. He said transmission involves a tick that has fed on a mammal, like a deer or cow.

“It brings those chemicals, those antigens from that mammal, into the human,” Dr. Lee said.

Jim told WSB-TV he no longer eats red meat. He does eat a lot of chicken and turkey, fish, and plant-based meat alternatives are also safe.

But dangers can hide in seasonings or side dishes, something Jim said he learned the hard way.

“One of the dishes that I ate was probably cooked and seasoned with maybe a ham hock or piece of pork or piece of beef. And just that was enough to trigger that,” Jim said.

There’s no cure for alpha-Gal, so preventing tick bites is key.

The lone star tick is common in both North and South Carolina. It has a noticeable white spot, or ‘lone star’, on its back.

“But you need to be careful – use sprays, whatever, and avoid really staying in the woods,” Jim said.

Lone star ticks are most active April through June.

So, if you’re hiking, camping, doing anything outside – use insect repellent and afterward, do a thorough check for ticks on your clothing or skin.

