Community on alert after assault on Midtown Charlotte greenway

CHARLOTTE — A man is recovering tonight after he says he was assaulted on a popular walking and biking path in Midtown Charlotte.

It all happened Easter morning on the Little Sugar Creek Greenway along South Kings Drive.

The victim’s wife told Channel 9′s Erika Jackson the man was walking on the greenway when a man walked up and punched him.

When the victim tried to call 911, his wife says the man throwing punches smacked the phone out of his hand before running across the street toward a nearby shopping center.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating the attack.

Regulars on the greenway say they’ll take extra precautions as a result.

Stephanie Mantilla told Channel 9 she walks along the greenway, often alongside her young daughters and dozens of strangers.

“We always see people, I try to stay where there’s people too,” she said. “Not taking little shortcuts or anything.”

This was Joshua Baker first time on the greenway with his son.

“It’s very surprising,” he said. “Especially with the holiday, it’s sad.”

He said learning of the attack won’t stop him from coming back.

“I think the best thing you can do in situations like that is to continue to come out,” Baker said. “It’s always more positive people can drown out negative people.”

Mantilla said she’ll stay on high alert during future visits and use the buddy system.

“We walk more where there’s more people and just make sure there’s nothing weird going on around,” she said.

The victim of Sunday’s attack is recovering from minor injuries. He didn’t want to go to the hospital after the assault.

CMPD says no one has been arrested and they were not able to provide a description of the suspect.

