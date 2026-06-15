Community centers, libraries offer relief from summer heat

GASTONIA, N.C. — Leaders of the city of Gastonia and Gaston County are ensuring all residents stay safe from the heat as summer rolls around.

Once temperatures reach 95 degrees, residents who need a place to cool down can go to any of Gastonia’s community centers for relief from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

That includes the Bradley Center, Erwin, Phillips, T Jeffers, and the Senior Activity Centers.

In Mecklenburg County, people who are living unsheltered and need a break from the heat can go to Roof Above’s Day Services Center.

It is open from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays.

The Charlotte Area Transit System will offer free rides to day services centers, rec centers, senior centers, and spraygrounds.

Libraries are also generally open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Monday to thursday, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

©2026 Cox Media Group