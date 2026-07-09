Rare firefly found in Mecklenburg County park could be new species

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — A rare blue-glowing firefly discovered by educators at a Mecklenburg County park could be an entirely new species, researchers said. The insect is being examined by an N.C. State University expert to determine whether it is a known species found in a new area or a previously unidentified firefly.

Fireflies usually struggle in urban areas, but in places that provide a good habitat and is away from artificial light, they could thrive.

Meghan Knight and Skye Young Odum have a deep appreciation for all the creatures that call Mecklenburg County parks home.

“We both love bugs,” said Odum, Nature Center educator.

They took a trip into the woods on a summer evening, hoping to find a certain kind of firefly. Instead, they found something curious.

“It didn’t match most of the other ones that we were expecting to find, especially the color, is really unique,” said Knight, Nature Center educator. “Most of the ones you see are yellow or green.”“This one, it was really low, a really dim, blue-light glow. It was very magical,” said Odum.

The bug reminded them of the blue ghost firefly, which is usually found in the mountains of western North Carolina. However, it was unlikely it traveled all the way to Mecklenburg County.

There were at least 30, Odum said. They came back another night and collected samples.

They’re sending one to a researcher at N.C. State to try, and identify whether it’s a known species of firefly found in a new area or another new species of firefly altogether.

“That’s just exciting for science,” Knight said. “There could be something here that’s been hiding in, maybe in people’s backyards but in parklands that we were not aware, that it was there. It’s just an exciting new discovery.”

Firefly populations, like most insects, have been dwindling. They’re losing habitats and struggling with light pollution.

Mecklenburg County Parks officials recommend keeping an area of undisturbed leaves in your yard for more than a year to help protect fireflies. That’s where fireflies lay eggs and go through their larval stage.

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