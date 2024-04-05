Community expresses concerns after shots fired into three Plaza Midwood homes

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating after bullets were fired into three homes while the occupants slept.

The incident occurred early Wednesday morning in the Plaza Midwood neighborhood on Parkwood Avenue.

Channel 9′s Erika Jackson spoke with neighbors and homeowners who say this has left them frightened.

One of the residents of a home that was hit by gunfire said he and his partner were shaken up. However, other neighbors in the area said, while they are concerned, they are not surprised.

Ryan Armstrong told Channel 9 that he was sleeping early on Wednesday when someone fired a gun several times in his neighborhood.

“‘We play the game ‘fireworks or gunshots.’ I think most of us who have lived here for more than a year have a good idea when it’s gunshots,” Armstrong explained.

Other residents on Parkwood Avenue told police that they were inside their home when someone fired 10 gunshots around 3 a.m.

Bullet holes were visible in the windows, side, and door frames. Some were covered with tape in order to prevent further damage.

“There’s already a police presence in these neighborhoods to some degree. There’s already a lot of police. There’s only so many police and only so much time,” Armstrong said.

Police said this is the second time this year that neighbors on Parkwood Avenue have been victimized by gun violence.

Crimemaps have shown several instances, including an aggravated assault involving a gun a few blocks away in February.

Armstrong said he wants everyone to come together to help make a change.

“Maybe for community members to band together and give more opportunity to the disenfranchised members of our community. Maybe they won’t resort to violence or feel desperation or fear,” Armstrong explained.

Police said no injuries have been reported in connection with the shots fired. They also have not identified any suspects possibly connected.

