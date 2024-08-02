Community member donates to 9 School Tool drive in honor of loved one

CHARLOTTE — Every year, the community shows up to support the 9 School Tools drive. But for one woman, the supplies she collects hold a deeper meaning.

Channel 9′s Gina Esposito delves into her mission to keep a young boy’s memory alive.

Dominique Morrison’s living room is filled with backpacks, pencils, and notebooks.

She says collecting school supplies is her passion project, one that honors nine-year-old Michael Johnson.

“Genuine smile, pure, such a genuine soul that we lost too soon,” Morrison remembered.

Michael and his cousin both died in an apartment fire in southwest Charlotte in 2018. Morrison was his guardian.

“Grieving is a process. So still going through that. And you know, every year when it comes up on his birthday, which is why we do this book bag drive in honor of his birthday, his death date as well,” Morrison said. “The fire department is our second family now; ever since that day, they have literally never left my side.”

Over the last six years, Morrison said she has collected and donated hundreds of bookbags filled with school supplies.

Those bookbags also contain fire safety information with the hopes of preventing another family’s heartbreak.

“You will be surprised how many kids are showing up, how many families are showing up who are in need of help that you don’t even know is right here in your community,” Morrison elaborated.

Morrison said the mission is to help others, which is what Michael would have wanted. He would be 16 this year.

“I’m sure he’s looking over all of us, just proud of how his legacy has continued. We wouldn’t have been able to do this without the community for the past six years. So just being able to still keep his name alive and share his story and help other children and help families that’s in need has been a great blessing to us.”

Fire Station 10 in West Charlotte is one of the stations that’s been supporting Morrison for the past few years.

You can donate to the 9 School Tools drive by dropping off supplies at a Charlotte Fire Station through August 30.

VIDEO: 9 School Tools Collection Day: Helping students in need

