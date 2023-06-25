Community rallies behind officer fighting to keep Thin Blue Line Flag in Waxhaw neighborhood

WAXHAW, N.C. — A few weeks have passed since a retired New York Police Department officer, living in Waxhaw, was pulled into a fight with his Home Owners Association over his Thin Blue Line flag.

For the past 10 years, Chris Castrogiovanni has flown that flag in honor of his friends and fellow officers who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

“[After] 9/11, I attended 26 funerals, three of which were personal friends; I have tattooed on my arm,” Castrogiovanni said.

But his HOA has restrictions on flags.

Over the weekend, the community showed their support for Castrogiovanni. Carolina Cruizin 4 Jeeps hosted a ride through the Millbridge Community, where they also delivered wooden door wreaths to families to replace their flags.

