LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — A Lincoln County man wanted on child sexual assault charges was arrested in South Carolina on Friday.

On Thursday, deputies were called out to investigate an assault on a minor, according to the sheriff’s office.

Through their investigation, detectives were able to charge Maxwell Sidney Fletcher, 30, from Mount Holly, NC, with multiple felony charges.

Lincoln Co. high school coach arrested in SC on child sex assault charges Maxwell Sidney Fletcher, 30, from Mount Holly, NC (Courtesy of: Lincoln County Sheriff's Office)

Officials say Fletcher coaches the boy’s soccer team at East Lincoln High School.

Police in Gaffney, SC, arrested Fletcher on Friday. He is currently being held in the Gaffney Detention Center on a fugitive from justice warrant.

The sheriff’s office says they expect to begin Fletcher’s extradition process next week.

Lincoln County officials say the investigation is open and ongoing and that Fletcher has other pending felony warrants in Lincoln and Catawba counties.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

