Community rallies to support Second Harvest Food Bank’s hunger relief efforts

CHARLOTTE — Channel 9 is raising money for the Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina to help feed families in need across 24 counties in North and South Carolina.

The Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina operates a massive warehouse that distributes millions of pounds of food to those in need throughout the year.

The organization supports 14 counties in North Carolina and 10 in South Carolina, working tirelessly to combat hunger.

“We believe that no child should be hungry, no matter the season or circumstance,” said Kay Carter, CEO of the Charlotte-based nonprofit.

Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina partners with over 950 agencies to distribute food, including Common Heart in Union County.

Common Heart holds multiple food distribution events each week to meet the growing demand.

Debbie Marchand from Common Heart noted the increasing need for food, with the number of families served rising from 75 to over 100 in recent times.

Katherine Mosblech from Common Heart mentioned that while more people are seeking help, there has also been an increase in donations and goods from the community.

Carter emphasized the importance of healthy donations, stating, “If it’s something that you buy for your family, it’s probably something we can use to serve families here locally.”

Financial donations are particularly valuable, as Second Harvest can provide about seven pounds of food for every dollar donated, thanks to bulk purchasing and partner agreements.

