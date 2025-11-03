Nonprofit steps up in Anson County where nearly 30% of residents rely on SNAP

WADESBORO, N.C. — The Trump administration announced Monday that it will use emergency funds to support the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), but the implementation could take months.

The emergency funds are expected to cover about half of the households currently relying on SNAP benefits, which are crucial for feeding families in need.

In Anson County, more than a quarter of the population receives SNAP benefits, highlighting the significant reliance on these programs in certain areas. Nonprofits in Anson County have stepped up to address the growing need for food assistance, as reported by Channel 9’s Erika Jackson.

Anson Crisis Ministry officials said it gets most of its food from Second Harvest Food Bank in Charlotte.

The ministry normally receives 12 pallets but this week, it only got eight pallets of food because of the increased need across our area.

Lifelong Anson County resident Mary Neal knows this is a challenging time for many of her neighbors.

“[I’m] giving my time and resources that I have, food financial,” said Mary Neal, of Wadesboro.

According to the North Carolina Budget and Tax center, 29% of people who live in Anson County receive SNAP benefits, which is more than double the state average.

“We have been getting new people, people who have never come before,” said Margot Banks, director of Anson Crisis Ministry. “People who have lost their jobs or their hours have been cut back.”

Tuesday marks the first day the food pantry will be open since SNAP benefits were paused on Nov. 1, and she’s expecting a large turnout.

“They know that we go and get food from Charlotte on Mondays and that’s when they get the most food and they get the freshest food. The freshest produce,” Banks said.

Anson Crisis Ministry expects to see up to 1,500 families this month, which is a 50% increase from its usual 1,000.

Banks said that’s why donations from community members like Neal are crucial.

“We need each other, so it’s important that we realize the value of helping others,” Neal said.

The pantry opens at 8 a.m.

