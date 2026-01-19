Local

Community unites for annual Prayer Walk in Hidden Valley

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Hidden Valley
CHARLOTTE — The fourth annual Prayer Walk for the Clean-up of Sugar Creek and Reagan Drive took place Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day, in Hidden Valley.

The event aims to bring together community members, faith leaders, and local organizations to pray for the clean-up of Sugar Creek and Reagan Drive, reflect, and stand in unity for peace, justice, healing, and continued restoration within the historic Hidden Valley community.

The Prayer Walk was open to the public and encouraged all to attend, regardless of faith background.

