Community weighs in on future plans for local former plantation

CHARLOTTE — Mecklenburg County residents got the chance to pitch ideas on plans for the historical Latta Place site.

The former plantation served as a museum and farm until it closed to the public in 2021.

County officials say they want to reopen Latta Nature Reserve but must ensure the history is told fairly and transparently.

They asked the public to weigh in on how to tell the stories of the enslaved people who lived there.

“A lot of people in this community, their ancestors trace back to those times. They have information we want them to share, as it relates to their family history,” said Lee Jones Jr., the Director of Mecklenburg County Parks and Recreation department. “We want to hear how they would like to see this project evolve.”

Mecklenburg County commissioners say they hope to choose a consultant for the project this fall and start construction next year.

