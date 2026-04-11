Company involved in deadly explosion has history of improperly storing hazardous chemicals

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The chemical company involved in a deadly explosion in Mooresville has a history of inappropriately storing hazardous chemicals.

Our partners at the Charlotte Observer looked at records from the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality.

The paper found a $66,000 fine for Brenntag last year for being out of compliance with federal rules.

The company was cited for failing to label containers, and storing compounds next to each other that inspectors say when mixed, can create deadly gas.

A Brenntag tanker operator was killed Tuesday in an explosion outside Carolina Beverage Group.

The National Transportation Safety Board said the operator reported a sodium hydroxide leak just minutes earlier.

VIDEO: Emergency management officials speak about deadly explosion at Mooresville beverage plant

Emergency management officials speak about deadly explosion at Mooresville beverage plant

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