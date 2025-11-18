Company chooses Charlotte for its HQ, creating 540 jobs

CHARLOTTE — Global logistics giant Maersk has selected Charlotte as the site for its North American headquarters, Gov. Josh Stein announced on Tuesday.

The move will bring 520 new jobs to the area, increasing Maersk’s Charlotte workforce to over 1,300 employees. The company plans to invest $16 million in Mecklenburg County as part of this expansion, officials stated in a news release.

“Maersk’s decision to bring its North American headquarters to Charlotte speaks to North Carolina’s reputation as a top destination for global business,” said Stein in the news release.

Maersk, a subsidiary of the Danish Fortune Global 500 company A.P. Moller-Maersk, was founded in 1904 and provides integrated logistics solutions including ocean and inland transportation, warehousing, customs services, and digital logistics platforms.

The new headquarters in Charlotte will house key corporate functions such as finance, human resources, commercial strategy, and technology.

Maersk’s North American operations currently employ more than 10,000 people.

The average annual salary for the new jobs is expected to be $100,962, surpassing the Mecklenburg County average of $86,830.

This could lead to a potential annual payroll impact of more than $52.5 million on the local economy.

Publicly owned Maersk does business in 130 countries and employs about 100,000 people world-wide.

With the establishment of its North American headquarters in Charlotte, Maersk is set to significantly boost the local economy and workforce, reinforcing North Carolina’s status as a prime location for international business operations.

VIDEO: How the ACC headquarters landed in Charlotte

How the ACC headquarters landed in Charlotte

©2025 Cox Media Group