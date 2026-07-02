Compass, at $2.2B in local sales, adds dozens more agents

CHARLOTTE — Compass Inc., now the world’s largest residential real estate brokerage, has continued to build out its presence in the Charlotte market since its local launch in 2021.

Monarch Group, formerly Monarch Group Realty, partnered with the New York City-based real estate giant this month, Compass said. Angie Castro founded the business in January 2024. It operated independently prior to joining Compass, serving buyers and sellers across Mecklenburg County and the greater Charlotte region. Its 21 agents are affiliating with Compass as independent contractors.

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