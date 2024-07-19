Computer pop-up warning issued as security breaches rise

CHARLOTTE — Maybe it’s happened to you. You’re working on your computer when, all of a sudden, there’s a pop-up.

A strange voice then offers to help, but that could be when the real danger starts.

Consumer advisor Clark Howard is offering some tips on what you should do if you find yourself in this situation.

Computer pop-ups warning about a security breach are on the rise. Well, guess what? The pop-ups themselves are the actual, real danger.

“There was a profile—a darkened profile—of a person in the middle, which was kind of creepy. And a voice began to say, ‘Alert, alert,’” computer pop-up victim Laura Hayes said.

Hayes said the voice warned her that if she turned her computer off, she would lose all her data. It told her to call Microsoft support.

“And the number was on the screen,” Hayes elaborated.

When her husband called the number, the person told him that Microsoft Defender had revealed that our computer had been hacked.

The couple was then told a diagnostic test needed to be done overnight.

“At this point, we’re concerned and we’re scared, but we’re thinking they’re really on to something,” Hayes continued.

Threat researcher Willis McDonald said the crook’s bank was full of that fear.

“It’s a psychological thing. And they know that if they can create urgency, they can create just a small bit of panic in you. They can turn that into causing you to take action and take the action they want,” McDonald explained.

The action Hayes’ fraudster wanted her to take was to empty her bank account.

“They said they wanted us to get our cash. They want us to bring the cash back to our house. And then they would send someone from the Federal Trade Commission to get the cash,” Hayes said.

Hayes then called the Consumer Action Center for help.

“She was very kind. And she said, ‘Unplug that computer, unplug it, and do not plug it back in,’” Hayes said.

McDonald echoed that taking a moment to breathe is key to protecting yourself.

“Most of the time, if you can, you know, think about taking that pause before you take action. That will stop you from being a victim of many types of scams,” said McDonald.

And remember, companies like Microsoft will never contact you with a pop-up; they are not going to ask for money or for you to call a number to get something fixed.

If you need to contact customer service, go directly to the company’s website to find a number that’s real.

“We’re not safe. I mean, there’s not a way to build a big enough wall around you, I don’t think. And we just have to keep our guard up and be very, very careful,” Hayes said.

