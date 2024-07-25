Concord police searching for missing 14-year-old girl

CONCORD, N.C. — The Concord Police Department is searching for a 14-year-old girl who has been reported missing.

Akira Richard was last seen leaving a friend’s house on Clayton Aly NW on Tuesday.

Family members told police that Richard does not have a cell phone.

She was last seen wearing a black shoulder-length wig, a black tank top, black shorts, and black Crocs sandals.

Richard is described as 5 feet 1 inches tall and weighs approximately 120 pounds.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Concord Police Department at 704-920-5000.

