German manufacturer picks Charlotte for first U.S. plant, bringing 74 new jobs

Germany-based Trench Group GmbH has selected Charlotte as the site of its first U.S. manufacturing plant, a project expected to create 74 new jobs and involve a more than $50 million investment over the next five years.

The new facility, which is slated to begin operations in early 2026, will produce bushings, a critical component used in high-voltage power transformers.

The plant will be built in southwest Charlotte near Siemens Energy’s advanced manufacturing facility. Trench Group’s operations will include positions for machinists, engineers and management roles, with an average salary of $77,315.

Trench Group became an independent company last year after separating from Siemens Energy.

©2025 Cox Media Group