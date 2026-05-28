Concerns raised over EPA’s proposed changes to coal ash regulations

There was a public forum on Thursday about changes to federal coal ash regulations.

Speakers from across the country, including North Carolina, raised concerns at a public hearing that changes to the Environmental Protection Agency’s coal ash rule could harm the environment and public health.

They said a provision allowing utilities to get site-specific exemptions to regulations could weaken protections that keep coal ash out of groundwater and public waterways.

The EPA administrator said the changes accommodate unique circumstances and will help restore what the administration calls “American energy dominance.”

North Carolina implemented its own coal ash regulations after the 2014 Dan River Spill.

39,000 tons of coal ash spilled into the river, killing wildlife and leaving long-lasting pollution.

Duke Energy must remove and safely store the ash accumulated in sites across the state to prevent future spills and groundwater contamination, according to state law.

The process is ongoing and must be completed by 2038.

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