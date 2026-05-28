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Concerns raised over EPA’s proposed changes to coal ash regulations

By Michelle Alfini, wsoctv.com
Dan River Coal Ash Spill Ash from the spill traveled 70 miles downstream of the initial breach. (Alfini, Michelle (CMG-Charlotte))
By Michelle Alfini, wsoctv.com

There was a public forum on Thursday about changes to federal coal ash regulations.

Speakers from across the country, including North Carolina, raised concerns at a public hearing that changes to the Environmental Protection Agency’s coal ash rule could harm the environment and public health.

They said a provision allowing utilities to get site-specific exemptions to regulations could weaken protections that keep coal ash out of groundwater and public waterways.

The EPA administrator said the changes accommodate unique circumstances and will help restore what the administration calls “American energy dominance.”

North Carolina implemented its own coal ash regulations after the 2014 Dan River Spill.

READ MORE: One of the largest coal ash disasters changed NC environmental history

39,000 tons of coal ash spilled into the river, killing wildlife and leaving long-lasting pollution.

Duke Energy must remove and safely store the ash accumulated in sites across the state to prevent future spills and groundwater contamination, according to state law.

The process is ongoing and must be completed by 2038.

©2026 Cox Media Group

Michelle Alfini

Michelle Alfini, wsoctv.com

Michelle is a climate reporter for Channel 9.

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