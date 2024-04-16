Family to advocate to keep chickens for child with special needs during city meeting

CONCORD, N.C. — City planners in Concord are set to discuss chickens during a meeting on Tuesday night.

In February, the Celemer family told Action 9′s Jason Stoogenke that they had had the birds for years.

They also said they were great with their son with special needs.

Concord City planners plan to talk about chickens tonight. They’re looking at a rule that would allow female chickens on single-family lots (5-10 birds depending on the size of the property.) You may recall, I reported on the family pushing for the change: https://t.co/kwWfIiRmPH — Jason Stoogenke (@action9) April 16, 2024

However, recently, the family discovered the city’s rule that doesn’t allow chickens inside the city limits unless you use your land for agriculture.

At the meeting, the family said they would be asking city leaders to reconsider.

City planners said they are not looking at a rule that would allow female chickens on single-family lots, between five and twenty birds, depending on the size of the property.

Council members previously considered allowing the birds in 2012 and 2017, but decided not to.

VIDEO: Concord family fights to keep chickens for child with special needs

