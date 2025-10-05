Concord Fire battles garage fire on Bentley Place SW

CONCORD, N.C. — The Concord Fire Department quickly contained a fire in a detached garage in the 3700 block of Bentley Place SW Sunday afternoon.

Firefighters arrived at the scene within one minute of being dispatched and managed to bring the fire under control within 21 minutes.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

The Concord Fire Department was supported by the Concord Police Department and Cabarrus County EMS during the response. A total of 27 firefighters were involved, utilizing four engines, one ladder, one rescue, one safety unit, two battalion chiefs, and one division chief.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

