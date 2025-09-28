Crews battle flames at early morning west Charlotte fire

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Fire Department responded to a call about flames in a west Charlotte home early Sunday morning.

Firefighters arrived on scene at the 4000 block of Tillman Road around 6 a.m. Sunday.

The fire burned for about 15 minutes before firefighters controlled it.

No one was injured in the fire.

The Charlotte Fire Investigation Task Force is investigating the cause of the fire.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

