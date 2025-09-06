Concord to give out hundreds of free trees to homeowners

CONCORD, N.C. — The City of Concord and All Saints’ Episcopal Church are partnering with the Arbor Day Foundation and Carolina Power Partners to give away 300 free trees to Concord homeowners and Concord Electric Systems customers.

Reservations for the free trees open on Sept. 8 at 8 a.m., and are available on a first come, first served basis. Homeowners can choose from eight varieties of trees, including Red Maple and White Oak. Tress must be picked up on Oct. 18 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at All Saints’ Episcopal Church on 525 Lake Concord Road NE. Master Gardeners will be present to teach homeowners proper planting techniques and answer tree care questions.

Residents can reserve their trees online by visiting get.arborday.org/concord. They can also sign up in advance to receive a reminder of when reservations begin.

In 2024, the City of Concord and All Saints’ Episcopal Church gave out 300 native trees to homeowners across the city. The projected 20-year beneficial outcomes for these 300 trees include significant energy savings, carbon sequestration, and stormwater runoff filtration.

Over the last six years, 1,583 free trees have been distributed to homeowners in Concord.

