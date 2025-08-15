Concord launches civilian crash investigator program for minor accidents

CONCORD, N.C. — The city of Concord is the latest in our area to allow civilians to investigate minor crashes.

On Friday, the police department introduced Tom on social media. He will be handling fender benders, but not crashes where someone was hurt.

Concord joins Charlotte, Pineville, and Gastonia in the creation of civilian crash investigations.

Mooresville also announced it is in the process of hiring one.

