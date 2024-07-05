Concord house fire under investigation, firefighters say

CONCORD, N.C. — The Concord Fire Department is investigating the cause of a two-story house fire Friday morning.

The incident occurred just before 7:30 a.m. on the 1000 block of Hearth Lane Southwest.

Firefighters said flames and smoke were showing from the back of the home.

The fire reached two alarms before being brought under control around 8:15 a.m.

One person was inside the home when the fire began but escaped quickly. They will be receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.

No injuries have been reported, according to firefighters.

