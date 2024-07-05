Several families displaced following large apartment fire in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Several families have been displaced following an apartment fire in southwest Charlotte early Friday morning.

The fire began around 2:30 a.m. on Holliswood Court, near South Tryon Street.

Firefighters said it took 60 minutes for the two-alarm fire to be controlled. Over 60 firefighters battled the blaze.

Five people and one firefighter were evaluated by emergency services, according to firefighters.

Twenty-four units of the apartment were affected by this incident, causing multiple families to be displaced.

Firefighters said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

