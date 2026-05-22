Concord and Kannapolis revise water restrictions

CONCORD, N.C. — The City of Concord and the City of Kannapolis have updated mandatory water restrictions for their water system customers. These updates, effective immediately, allow the use of soaker hoses, drip irrigation and handheld garden hoses for watering.

Under the revised restrictions, customers may use soaker hoses and drip irrigation to water gardens any day of the week without limitation. Handheld garden hoses are also now permitted for garden watering, provided the user holds the hose and controls the water. Previously, these methods were prohibited outside of two specific irrigation days.

Both the City of Concord and the City of Kannapolis water emergency management ordinances permit the city manager to modify or add to Level two water use restrictions. The cities are utilizing this authority to provide customers with additional flexibility and clarity. The updated mandatory restrictions now align more closely with regional partners, including Charlotte Water.

Mandatory water restrictions:

Watering and irrigation of lawns, gardens, and ornamental plants is limited to the following times:

Tuesdays after 8 p.m. – Wednesdays before 8 a.m.

Saturdays after 8 p.m. – Sundays before 8 a.m.

Permits are required for the filling of newly constructed or drained pools.

No washing vehicles at home.

No pressure washing homes and driveways, except for professional pressure washing companies.

Washing of public buildings, sidewalks, and streets is prohibited, unless required for safety or health regulations.

Customers may:

Use soaker hoses, drip irrigation, or hand water gardens without restriction. Hand watering includes using watering cans or garden hoses, so long as customers are holding the hose and controlling the water themselves.

Top off swimming pools.

Use commercial car washes.

Use professional pressure washing companies to wash down their homes and driveways.

The City of Concord and City of Kannapolis continue to closely monitor drought conditions.

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