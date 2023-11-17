Concord kicking off holiday season with lighting ceremony

CONCORD, N.C. — North Carolina’s longest-running Christmas parade is returning for its 95th year.

But first, city leaders must flip the switch for the annual tree-lighting ceremony.

The city’s 26th tree-lighting ceremony will take place Friday night, starting at 6 p.m. and running until 8:30 p.m.

The event will feature musical guests and more on Church Street.

