Concord teen is youngest Black person to earn private license in NC, mom says

CONCORD, N.C. — A Concord teenager is taking to the sky at a young age.

Ryan Garner is a 17-year-old pilot. He earned his private license by taking lessons at a small airport in Indian Trail.

His mother told Channel 9 Garner is the youngest Black person ever to earn his private license in North Carolina.

“I actually never wanted to be a pilot at first,” Garner told Channel 9. “I wanted to be a grounds crew member that would bring in the planes or marshal them in. I got to talking with a Delta pilot about flight school and that’s how I got into it.”

The City of Concord recognized Garner’s efforts last week by presenting him with an official proclamation.

