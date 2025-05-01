Motorcyclist killed after crashing into semi-truck in York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A motorcyclist died early Thursday morning after a crash in York County, state troopers told Channel 9.

The South Carolina State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 1:15 a.m. on St. James Church Road at Highway 161, just north of York.

According to troopers, a motorcyclist crashed into a semi-truck and was rushed to a hospital in Charlotte. The motorcycle rider died at the hospital.

The driver in the semi-truck wasn’t hurt, troopers said.

It’s not clear what led to the crash. We’re asking for more details and if any charges are likely.

The motorcyclist hasn’t been identified yet.

We’ll update this article when more information is available.

