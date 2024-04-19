Concord teenager ‘severely’ hurt in dog attack, deputies say

CONCORD, N.C. — One person was seriously hurt in a “vicious” dog attack and another victim had to barricade herself in a car Thursday in Concord, according to the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies got a call about the attack on Lower Rocky River Road and found a girl who had “barricaded herself in a vehicle to prevent being attacked.” A news release shared Friday didn’t say what time the attack happened.

The sheriff’s office says an 18-year-old victim was severely hurt by one dog. That same dog “began charging the deputy” and the deputy had to kill it.

According to the sheriff’s office, animal control officers contained a second dog, but a third one ran away and couldn’t be found afterward.

The sheriff’s office says there wasn’t any identifying information on any of the dogs, and they’re trying to locate the owners of all three dogs.

The victims haven’t been identified yet, and the 18-year-old’s condition wasn’t made available.

