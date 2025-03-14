Concourse to concert: Matthews singer appearing on American Idol this weekend

MATTHEWS, N.C. — With the newest season of American Idol kicking off, you might have already heard one singer while getting to a flight at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

Matthews Resident Josh King often plays the piano at CLT, among other gigs around town. The second his hands touch the piano keys, it’s clear King is doing what he’s meant to do.

“I do actually have a fear of crowds, like, when I’m in crowds, I do not take it well, you know, I start sweating. I get really anxious and uncomfortable. But it’s different when I’m in front of crowds, you know, I’m on a stage, I’m in front of them, I feel comfortable,” King told Channel 9′s Elsa Gillis.

His love of performing started at a young age and he was supported by his parents who took him to shows as a kid.

“I went to James Cotton’s show, and I was so mesmerized by his showmanship, performance, you know, harmonica playing, everything, that little eight year old me decided it would be a good idea to sneak backstage and meet him,” King said.

King says the Grammy Award-winning Blues musician took him under his wing.

Josh King and James Cotton

All these years later, King’s talents are headed to American Idol.

“I didn’t think I would get in front of the judges. But, you know, here I am,” King said.

He said it’s been a challenging, but fun experience, and the community support has been wonderful.

“It’s new to me; I’m finally getting somewhere and you know just having everybody supporting behind me, it’s something, it’s special,” King said.

You can watch King’s American Idol audition this Sunday at 8 p.m. only on Channel 9.

(VIDEO: Gastonia teacher, Hickory local off to Hollywood after winning golden ticket on American Idol)

Gastonia teacher, Hickory local off to Hollywood after winning golden ticket on American Idol





©2025 Cox Media Group