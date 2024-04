CHARLOTTE — The state wants to stop people from turning left onto The Plaza from Cove Creek Drive.

The Charlotte City Council will sign off on the project on Monday.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation plans to install concrete medians to prevent people from turning left.

The state says there is a history of crashes at the intersection.

No timeline has been announced.

VIDEO: One hurt in east Charlotte crash, MEDIC says

One hurt in east Charlotte crash, MEDIC says

©2024 Cox Media Group