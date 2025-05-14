Conditions trending dryer for start of PGA Championship in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — The world’s best golfers put finishing touches on their game on Wednesday at Quail Hollow Golf Club for the PGA Championship.

Golfers and fans have dodged rain throughout the week, but conditions are set up to be great for the first round on Thursday.

The three straight days of rain, however, have left the fairways pretty wet and will impact at least the first round of the tournament.

Channel 9’s Phil Obran spoke to ESPN Golf Anchor Matt Barrie about the conditions.

“The greens are still in great condition; the sub-air has done a good job of keeping them firm,” Barrie said. “But in terms of the fairways, the fairways are pretty wet...Maybe the rollout these big bombers hadn’t gotten before they might get a little more clearance.”

Barrie is giving the edge to the big hitters early on. But with so many practice rounds disrupted by the rain, the true advantage will belong to those with extensive experience playing at Quali Hollow.

“Usually, when you come to these PGA Championships, there hasn’t been a tournament there in years, so everyone is going out to refamiliarize themselves with the course,” Barrie said. “Well, they play here every year.”

Quali Hollow is the yearly stop on the PGA Tour. Rory McIlroy won at the Wells Fargo Championship when it was last held at Quail Hollow in 2024. He’s won at the club four times and Max Homa has notched two wins there.

The first group will tee off tomorrow at 7 a.m. The next four days call for mostly dry and sunny conditions.

