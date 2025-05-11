PGA Championship unveils retail hub at Quail Hollow

CHARLOTTE — Walk in and stand by the Wanamaker Trophy. Then, hold on — tight — to your wallet.

That’s a brief summary of your upcoming visit to the PGA Championship shop at Quail Hollow Club. Organizers provided reporters with a sneak preview of the 50,000-square-foot temporary store. With 1,200 products made by 50 brands — Nike, Under Armour, Ralph Lauren and Peter Millar among them — tournament executives are convinced they can satisfy the demands of any and all course coutures.

Sports and entertainment consultant Legends, a company dedicated to operating venues and generating revenue through customer experiences, designed the store on behalf of the PGA of America, the nonprofit that owns and runs the PGA Championship.

Next week, Quail Hollow is hosting the PGA Championship, one of golf’s four major annual championships.

Continue reading here.

WATCH: The Political Beat gets an inside look at Quail Hollow Golf Club before PGA Championship

The Political Beat gets an inside look at Quail Hollow Golf Club before PGA Championship

©2025 Cox Media Group