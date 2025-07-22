Conover man sentenced to years in prison following multiple convictions

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — On Monday, Jonathan Rosenbaum, 51, was sentenced to six to eight years in prison following his conviction for drug charges and possession of a firearm by a felon in Catawba County Superior Court.

Jonathan Rosenbaum

Rosenbaum received his sentence after pleading guilty to possession with intent to manufacture, sell, and deliver methamphetamine, maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for controlled substances, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Rosenbaum’s sentence was enhanced due to his admission of habitual felon status, which was influenced by two prior felony convictions for possession of a firearm by a felon in Catawba County in May 2022 and January 2020, as well as maintaining a vehicle or dwelling for controlled substances in June 1992.

The offenses leading to the current conviction occurred on February 16 when deputies located Rosenbaum’s vehicle in a residential area. After stopping the vehicle, a K-9 unit detected drugs, leading to the discovery of multiple drugs and a Taurus handgun during the search.

Deputy William Snyder conducted the investigation for the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

Rosenbaum will serve his sentence in the custody of the North Carolina Division of Adult Corrections.

