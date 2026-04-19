Man escapes work detail to see terminally ill mother, sheriff’s office to help organize visit

CLAY COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina sheriff’s office says they will help an inmate visit his sick mother after he escaped a work detail to try and see her.

Clay County deputies say Thomas Ware ran away from the detail on Thursday. He was recaptured on Friday.

Ware told deputies he was trying to get to his mother, who is terminally ill.

The sheriff’s office did charge Ware for the escape, but said they will help organize a visit.

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