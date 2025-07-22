Shooting outside Catawba County laundromat leaves man injured

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Police are investigating a shooting outside a laundromat in Catawba County.

It happened shortly after 9 p.m. at the VIP laundromat on Thornburg Drive.

Police said a man was rushed to an area hospital for treatment. However, their condition is unknown at this time.

Investigators told Channel 9’s Dave Faherty that they are reviewing surveillance video from the business in hopes of identifying a suspect.

However, no arrests have been made in this case.

