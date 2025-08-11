Manufacturing plant breaks ground in Charlotte; to create 74 jobs

CHARLOTTE — HSP US LLC, a subsidiary of German-based Trench Group GmbH, has begun construction on its first U.S.-based manufacturing plant in Charlotte, promising to create 74 new jobs.

The company announced plans to invest over $50 million in the facility over the next five years, with operations expected to commence in early 2026.

The plant will produce bushings, essential components for high-voltage power transformers.

Located in southwest Charlotte, the new facility is near Siemens Energy’s advanced manufacturing site, offering job opportunities for machinists, engineers, and management positions.

The average wage for these jobs will be $77,315, which is above the Metropolitan Statistical Area average.

The project is a result of collaboration between the City of Charlotte, Mecklenburg County, the Economic Development Partnership of North Carolina, and Duke Energy. HSP plans to start hiring for these positions this fall.

