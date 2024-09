CHARLOTTE — A nearly yearlong traffic headache in midtown begins Monday.

Construction is being done along Kenilworth Avenue between Charlottetowne Avenue and Morehead Street.

Crews are making intersection improvements at Pearl Park Way.

Drivers should expect lane closures from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day through May 2025.

(WATCH BELOW: Many western North Carolina roads closed due to flooding)

Many western North Carolina roads closed due to flooding

©2024 Cox Media Group