1 hit, killed while crossing street in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — A person died after he was hit by a car while crossing a west Charlotte road over the weekend, police said.

On Saturday, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department was called just before 11 p.m. to Freedom Drive between Ashley Road and Alleghany Street. There, they found someone lying in the road seriously hurt.

A Toyota Corolla at the scene had serious front-end damage.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. His identity has not yet been released.

The driver was not hurt, CMPD said.

Investigators believe the car was heading south on Freedom Drive when the victim, who was walking across the road, was hit.

The victim’s toxicology results are pending.

(WATCH BELOW: Many western North Carolina roads closed due to flooding)

Many western North Carolina roads closed due to flooding

©2024 Cox Media Group