Consumer Reports: How to save on laptops ahead of the school year

CHARLOTTE — The countdown to the new school year has begun, and a lot of people are shopping for laptops. Consumer Reports says it’s a good idea to buy sooner rather than later as uncertainty around tariffs looms.

Whether you’re heading into high school or college, the right laptop can make a difference, and timing your purchase can save you hundreds.

“We tell folks that if they have the money now to buy the laptop now, because there is a very good chance that prices could rise pretty dramatically,” Nicholas De Leon with Consumer Reports said.

To save money, Consumer Reports says to consider a smaller model or one that’s a few years old.

“Maybe you find one that’s a year or two older, which is still going to be a very good laptop,” De Leon said. “You could probably find that for less than the current year model.”

They also recommend checking out refurbished laptops sold directly from Apple, Dell, HP, and other trusted brands. Consumer Reports says they go through full inspections and often include a one-year warranty.

“Generally speaking don’t just buy it from the first store that happens to have it,” De Leon said. “Take your time, give it a couple days, and shop around at different stores and it is very likely you’ll be able to find a better price somewhere else.”

Apple, Dell, HP, and even Best Buy also offer student discounts on laptops.

South Carolina’s tax-free weekend starts Aug. 1, and computers are eligible.

For more eligible tax-free items, including clothing, shoes and school supplies, see this list from the South Carolina Department of Revenue.

VIDEO: Consumer Reports: Counterfeit knockoffs may pose safety risks

Consumer Reports: Counterfeit knockoffs may pose safety risks

©2025 Cox Media Group