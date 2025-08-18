Consumer Reports: Saving on college with student discounts

CHARLOTTE — As colleges across the Carolinas welcomed students back to campus over the weekend, Consumer Reports uncovered the best student discounts, from streaming services and smartphones, to snacks and takeout.

Henley Campbell is about to start her final year of college. She says she has a job to cover expenses.

“I gotta pay for school, and I gotta pay for my fun expenses, spring break vacations, and also food as well,” Campbell said.

Consumer Reports says one of the easiest ways to find deals is to sign up for a student discount program, like Student Beans or UniDays. They put hundreds of offers in one place, from food and fashion to tech and travel.

If you’re looking for a new laptop, Consumer Reports’ Chris Raymond says to check your college’s website for any required or recommended specs.

“Many schools also offer discounts on tech gear and software,” Raymond said.

Apple offers students $100 off the MacBook Air with the M4 chip, plus a free pair of AirPods or another eligible accessory. If you don’t need the latest model, you can save more through Apple’s refurbished program.

Samsung offers up to 30% off a phone, laptop, smartwatch or tablet.

Consumer Reports says even those much-needed study breaks come with a discount.

“College students can watch shows and movies, with ads, on Hulu for just $1.99 per month, an 80% discount,” Raymond said. “A YouTube Premium student plan includes ad-free videos and music for $7.99 monthly after the first month’s free trial.”

If you need tools like Adobe’s Photoshop, Illustrator, or Premiere Pro, the regular one-year subscription for Adobe Creative Cloud Pro costs $780, but students and teachers can get it for less than half -- $360.

Delivery services, like Uber Eats and DoorDash, offer student plans for just $4.99 a month.

Prime for Young Adults is the discounted version of Amazon Prime for college students. After a six-month free trial, the price is $7.49 a month -- half the regular price.

“Every little bit does help,” Campbell said.

And if you’re a good student, let your car insurance company know. Many offer discounts for keeping a B-average or better.

