MONROE, N.C. — Monroe Police Department and the North Carolina Secretary of State’s Office recently conducted a joint operation at eight vape and smoke shops in Monroe, leading to the seizure of more than 3,500 pieces of evidence and 12 criminal charges.

0 of 9 Monroe police seize vapes disguised as children’s snacks, candy from shops (MONROE PD) Monroe police seize vapes disguised as children’s snacks, candy from shops (MONROE PD) Monroe police seize vapes disguised as children’s snacks, candy from shops (MONROE PD) Monroe police seize vapes disguised as children’s snacks, candy from shops (MONROE PD) Monroe police seize vapes disguised as children’s snacks, candy from shops (MONROE PD) Monroe police seize vapes disguised as children’s snacks, candy from shops (MONROE PD) Monroe police seize vapes disguised as children’s snacks, candy from shops (MONROE PD) Monroe police seize vapes disguised as children’s snacks, candy from shops (MONROE PD)

The operation uncovered various products marketed with bright colors, popular cartoons and packaging designed to catch the attention of children, including items made to resemble candy and vapes hidden in common household items.

The inspections revealed numerous items packaged to closely resemble popular candy, snacks and other familiar consumer products. This creates a serious risk for accidental consumption and misuse by children and teenagers. Monroe Police say many narcotics and vape products are intentionally disguised to look like ordinary household items. This makes them difficult to identify and increases the challenge for parents and guardians.

Authorities identified violations during the course of the investigation, resulting in 12 criminal charges. These charges included possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, counterfeit and trademark violations, selling alcohol without a permit and individuals unlawfully living on business premises.

Monroe Police Chief Rhett Bolen emphasized the department’s broader mission beyond enforcement.

“Our goal is not simply enforcement, but education and prevention,” Bolen said. “We want parents and guardians to understand how these products are being marketed and why awareness is so important. What may appear harmless at first glance can pose significant risks to children and teenagers.”

The seized evidence included packages that looked like candy and a vape hidden in a Monster can, among more than 3,500 pieces.

The Monroe Police Department encourages parents to have open and ongoing conversations with their children about the dangers of unknown substances and the importance of paying attention to what they are consuming.

Parents are also encouraged to familiarize themselves with common concealment products and packaging trends that may be used to hide narcotics or vaping devices.

The inspections were conducted over several weeks in partnership with the North Carolina Secretary of State’s Office. The operation focused on compliance with state laws, consumer protection regulations and the safety of products sold within the community.

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