Convicted felon sentenced to prison for using ghost gun in UNC Charlotte carjacking

CHARLOTTE — A convicted felon, who made a ghost gun used it to carjack someone at UNC Charlotte, was sentenced on Tuesday to seven years in prison, said Russ Ferguson, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina.

Mark Jordan Williams, 37, approached someone in a Jeep Wrangler on March 23, 2023, on the UNC Charlotte campus and forced them out at gunpoint. Williams took the victim’s phone and stole the Jeep. He was arrested later that evening while inside the Jeep.

He had a .40 caliber Polymer 80 ghost gun inside the Jeep, as well. Williams was not supposed to have a gun because of his criminal history. Ghost guns, which are privately made and unregistered, are illegal.

On Jan. 9, Williams pleaded guilty to possession and brandishing of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

He is in federal custody and will have three years of supervised release after he gets out of prison.

