Convicted murderer escapes while receiving medical care at hospital

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — A convicted murderer escaped from Department of Corrections custody while receiving medical care Tuesday morning.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said 30-year-old Ramone Alston was receiving care at UNC Hospital in Hillsborough at the time of the incident.

He was wearing a gray T-shirt, brown pants, and new balanced tennis shoes, according to WTVD.

The sheriff’s office said he was “wearing handcuffs connected to a belly chain with a black box over the junction.”

Residents are asked not to approach Alston and to call 911 immediately if they see him.

Alston was convicted of shooting and killing a 1-year-old girl back in 2015, according to WTVD.

Due to the search, the campus of Durham Technical Community College in Orange County has been put on lockdown.

The hospital released a statement, saying in part:

“UNC Hospitals Hillsborough Campus went on lockdown for a short time on Tuesday morning following the escape of a Department of Corrections inmate outside the hospital. The inmate fled from the hospital campus, and law enforcement immediately began searching for him. UNC Hospitals police worked with law enforcement to increase security at the Hillsborough campus. The lockdown was lifted around 8:30 a.m. The safety of our teammates, patients and visitors is the top priority for us. We are grateful for our law enforcement partners’ rapid response.”

