Concord police looking for suspect who escaped from hospital

CONCORD, N.C. — Concord police say a suspect who was in police custody ended up escaping from a local hospital and is currently on the loose.

The Concord Police Department told Channel 9 Monday that 25-year-old Jalin Brown is wanted for several outstanding warrants, including assault on a government official.

Brown was in custody and was taken to Atrium Health Cabarrus after an incident on Friday, when he ran away from an officer who smelled marijuana coming from Brown’s car, according to the Concord Police Department. When Brown drove away, his car pulled the nozzle and hose away from the gas pump, which hit an officer who was standing next to it.

Brown reportedly crashed the car before running away from officers into a wooded area.

CPD said Brown was eventually caught and taken to the hospital to be treated for dehydration. Just after 11:50 p.m. Sunday, Brown escaped from his hospital room through a window. Police said he jumped onto a nearby roof and ran away into the parking lot, and he then stole clothes from an unlocked car.

According to CPD, Brown was last seen running away near Carolina Mall, and he apparently borrowed a cell phone to call an Uber.

Brown’s whereabouts aren’t currently known. If you have information on him, you’re asked to call the Concord Police Department.

