Convoy of officers stopping in Kings Mountain on 280-mile Road to Hope bike ride

SHELBY, N.C. — Dozens of officers across North Carolina will meet in Shelby along the “Road to Hope” starting on Monday.

Officers are set to take a 280-mile bike ride through western North Carolina to honor fallen heroes along the way.

The ride also includes a stop at the Kings Mountain Police Department around 10 a.m. Monday.

The entire ride will last six days, and it will end in Washington, D.C. during National Police Week.

(VIDEO: Bike Charlotte encourages commuters to give cycling a try this May)

Bike Charlotte encourages commuters to give cycling a try this May

©2025 Cox Media Group