Cooper signs disaster declaration for Gaston County area after tornadoes

RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper signed a state disaster declaration Thursday to help local families after two tornadoes created destruction in Gaston and surrounding counties.

Two EF-1 tornadoes tore through Gaston and Cleveland counties earlier this month.

The governor said the declaration will make grants available to help people recover and rebuild.

We expect to learn more about disaster recovery center locations next week.

The state disaster declaration will expire in 60 days.

