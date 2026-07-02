Cooper’s Hawk investing $7M to open first restaurant here

INDIAN LAND, S.C. — Cooper’s Hawk will invest over $7.1 million into its Indian Land restaurant, which is slated to open this winter.

The award-winning winery, restaurant and artisanal market will encompass roughly 11,500 square feet, making it CrossRidge’s signature restaurant, says Brad Tuttle, manager of development operations for the retail center.

Expect the upscale restaurant to be a draw for the nearly 200-acre complex, which has 270,000 square feet of retail, restaurant and entertainment uses under construction.

“It’s a major validation of CrossRidge as the kind of premier lifestyle destination in the region, landing someone like Cooper’s Hawk,” Tuttle says.

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